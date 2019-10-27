Chick-Fil-A Is Reportedly ‘Grateful’ For Kanye West’s Shout-Out In ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West‘s record Jesus Is King was released on Friday after many delays and revisits. The record, teeming with Christian themes, was scrutinized in the days after by eager fans and critics alike. One song, in particular, drew a lot of attention. Kanye’s track “Closed On Sundays” features a verse mentioning the controversial fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A. The company has since commented on it, reportedly saying they were “grateful,” but fans didn’t have the same sentiment.

Kanye’s “Closed On Sundays” mentions Chick-Fil-A several times. “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / You’re my number one, with the lemonade.” According to The Blast, Chick-Fil-A was gracious to Kanye for the mentions. “We are always grateful to see excitement for the brand,” a representative for the fast-food chain said.

The verse was the most talked about on Kanye’s record and, of course, sparked countless memes both making fun of the rapper and supporting him.

Chick-Fil-A and Kanye teaming up for and ad campaign after listening to Closed on Sunday pic.twitter.com/1OChATqlrO — ryan (@ryanalpaugh) October 25, 2019

As soon as I heard “closed on Sunday…. You my chick fil a.” I turned off Kanye’s shit. pic.twitter.com/kjBmnJMQuD — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) October 25, 2019

Live look at Chick-fil-A owners listening to Closed on Sunday.#JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/KiXiPhf6hu — Jonathan Dobbins (@jdobbins_97) October 25, 2019

"Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-a" pic.twitter.com/rQ9ayOBnhE — Not Darius Rucker (@homerucker) October 25, 2019

Even Burger King decided to weigh in.

open on sunday — Burger Town (@BurgerKing) October 25, 2019

“Closed On Sunday” is the fourth on Kanye’s 11 track record, Jesus Is King. The album saw many changes before it’s delayed-release. Kanye, a recent Christian convert, originally planned for a September release, but decided some of the songs still needed some work. As someone who quit cussing after finding Jesus, Kanye removed every swear word from the record and even asked for his contributors to abstain from pre-marital sex while working on the record. Young Thug was allegedly slated to feature on a verse where he talked about the devil, but Kanye didn’t include it in the final version.