Kanye West recently sat down for an expansive interview with Forbes, and the main headline from the conversation was about Kanye’s political life. He said he no longer supports Donald Trump, that he’s serious about his run for POTUS, and that he wants his presidency to work like Wakanda from Black Panther. Elsewhere during the conversation, though, he said that he previously had the coronavirus.

Kanye West says he’s done with Trump—opens up about White House bid, damaging Biden and everything in between https://t.co/i61oxwFDC4 by @RandallLane pic.twitter.com/ebleDW1aK1 — Forbes (@Forbes) July 8, 2020

Kanye said he was sick with COVID-19 back in February, describing the experience, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!’ [laughs].”

When asked about the hope for a cure, Kanye said, “We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

He went on to discuss vaccines, calling them “the mark of the beast,” saying:

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of Heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to Heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”

