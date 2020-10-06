Kim Kardashian just revealed Kanye West was diagnosed with COVID-19 several months ago. In a recent interview, Kim revealed Kanye had contracted the virus back in early March, pinpointing his diagnosis the time when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first announced they had tested positive.

Speaking to Grazia Magazine for their upcoming issue’s cover story, Kim recalled needing to care for Kanye on her own, saying it was a “scary” time for both of them:

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Kanye has yet to make a statement about his experience with COVID, but the rapper recently took to Twitter to wish Donald and Melania Trump well after they contracted the virus. “There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” Kanye wrote. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Read Kim Kardashian’s full interview with Grazia Magazine here.