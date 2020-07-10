A lot of headlines have emerged from Kanye West’s recent Forbes interview, in which, among other things, the rapper distanced himself from Donald Trump and was critical of the president. Those quotes came from what Forbes called “four rambling hours of interviews,” and now the publication has shared a few choice snippets of the audio they recorded. More specifically, they have posted three freestyles that Kanye spontaneously broke into during the conversation.

In one of them, he calls out Trump, referencing a late-May incident in which the POTUS was taken, along with Melania and Barron Trump, to the White House’s underground bunker while protests took place outside of the building. Kanye rapped, “How about we get a real plan? / How about we change up the meal plan? / How about we stop hiding in the bunkers and be a real man?”

Kanye mentioned the bunker elsewhere in the interview as well, saying of Trump, “It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

Elsewhere in the freestyles, Kanye talks about his family’s experience with the OJ Simpson trial, religion, drugs, and other topics, so listen to the audio here.