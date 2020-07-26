Today marks one month since Kanye West made his grand return to social media, a day he marked as the West Day Ever. In the month that followed, West has announced and released a plethora of things including music, fashion, and haphazard foray into the political world. With his run for president still up in the air and his Yeezy Gap collab on the way, the only thing that remains is West’s upcoming album, which he revealed was titled Donda. Originally slated for a July 24 release, the day came and went without an album, but West returned Saturday evening with an update on Donda.

A week removed from sharing then deleting the Donda tracklist, West apparently shared artwork for the upcoming album. The colorful image is a picture taken with a heat-sensing camera, or edited to appear that way, that presents three individuals who are awfully close to what appears to be the sun. Aside from sharing the Donda artwork, West did not give any other updates for the album as far as a new release date or tracklist alterations.

West shared the album’s artwork just hours after posting a public apology on Twitter to his wife Kim Kardashian after previously sharing on social media that he had tried to divorce her.