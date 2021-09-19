It’s been about a month since Kanye West’s finally released his tenth album, Donda, which arrived after multiple pump fakes, including three listening sessions and numerous un-met release dates. Now West has taken to Instagram to unveil a new video for “Donda Chant,” the album’s big opener. It finds the rapper using clips from the Chicago listening event for the album as well as images of his late mother, who died in 2007.

The video arrives after Mike Dean shared an interesting tidbit about the creative process behind Donda. “Kanye had three listening parties, so each listening party was like a test, kind of,” he said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process. He took all the information he got from everyone — including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews — and he just kind of digested it all and adjusted the album the way he wants.”

In addition to “Donda Chant,” Kanye has also released videos for “24” and “Come To Life.” Donda also became the rapper’s tenth No. 1 album, making him one of eight artists to do this.

You can watch the video for “Donda Chant” above.