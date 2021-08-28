Kanye West’s premiered his upcoming tenth album Donda for the third time this past Thursday. The rapper brought the long-overdue unreleased project to his hometown for a performance at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The listening event did not require attendees to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test, but instead, they offered vaccinations against the virus for those who arrived to hear the latest version of Donda.

But according to reports, that effort wasn’t nearly as successful as many hoping to help end the pandemic would have hoped. According to TMZ, a representative for the stadium said that 1,500 doses would be available. And the publication has shared the official count for vaccination given at the venue and it’s quite low.

TMZ reported that a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Public Health told them that just 13 vaccinations were given out at the rapper’s event on Thursday. Since a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test was not required to attend the event, there’s no telling how many of the 38,000 people that were present at Soldier Field were actually vaccinated. However, with 65% of Illinois residents confirmed to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, it’s hard to not imagine that a decent amount of the Soldier Field attendees were not vaccinated.

While the 13 vaccinations may seem like a low number, it’s a bit of a jump than the number that was given at the rapper’s second listening event for Donda, which concluded with just 4 vaccinations for the 40,000 people in attendance.