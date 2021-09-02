As Drake fans have noticed, the rapper has been putting up billboards in various cities promoting the impending release of his album Certified Lover Boy. But right after the Certified Lover Boy promo appeared, Kanye put up a number of Donda billboards in Drake’s hometown city of Toronto, seemingly trolling the rapper. But it now seems as though Kanye is waiting for Drake’s album to drop to see if reigniting their beef is worthwhile.

According to a report from TMZ, the Donda rapper’s manager, Bu Thiam, says that things are “cool” between Ye and Drake as of now. But that could all changed depending on the content of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album. If Drake opts to take some shots at Kanye on any of the songs off his upcoming album, then Ye would “almost certainly” have to reply.

TMZ recently caught up with Thiam at LAX, who spoke to the situation. “Listen, it’s two creatives taking jabs at each other but it did get rectified,” Thiam said. “We’ll see. [Drake’s] album comes out, I think in a couple days, Friday, so depending on what he says on his album. We’ll see.”

Certified Lover Boy officially drops on Friday, and Drake has shared which collaborators are set to appear on the album. So far, the rapper has confirmed features from Jay-Z, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, and Project Pat.

