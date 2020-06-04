Through all the unrest that has been going on in the US over the past week or so, people online have noticed that Kanye West hasn’t been vocal about the situation, despite the fact that most of his celebrity peers have been. Now, though, it looks like Kanye is stepping up with some big-time financial contributions.

Variety reports that, according to a Kanye representative, the rapper has launched a college fund to cover tuition costs for Gianna, Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter. Additionally, he has so far donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Floyd, and has vowed to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. On top of that, he will also be donating money to black-owned businesses in Chicago.

Kanye can certainly afford all of these efforts, as Forbes just named him the highest-earning musician of 2020.

Kanye isn’t the only one who wants to make sure Gianna is taken care of: A GoFundMe page for her earned over $1 million in its first day, and it currently sits at about $1.5 million.

Gianna spoke about her father in a recent interview on Good Morning America, saying, “I miss him.” She also said, “I know what I want to be when I grow up: I want to be a doctor. I want to take care of people.”