Kanye West (Ye) and Adidas’ lengthy courtroom battle is supposedly over. However, the “Carnival” musician is still facing a mountain of loaded lawsuits.

According to Rolling Stone, Kanye West along with his Yeezy brand and Donda Academy is being sued by a former staffer. In the documents obtained by the outlet, a supposed ex-employee, Murphy Aficionado, is accusing West of fostering a hostile work environment, discrimination, wrongful termination, labor code violations, and failure to pay wages.

Within the filing submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court by lawyers Carney R. Shegerian and William Reed, Aficionado claimed West went on “antisemitic tirades” on a “daily occurrence.”

The document transcribed one of the alleged encounters retold by Aficionado as: “The Jews are out to get me. They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim [Kardashian] and my kids. The Jews convinced Kim [Kardashian]. She has Jewish masters.”

Aficionado continued, saying: “Ye’s antisemitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence. Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money.”

He also accused Kanye West of subjecting him to flashes of his wife Bianca Censori’s exposed body and a loud intimate moment between Censori and West in the middle of a meeting.

Kanye West has not issued a public response to this lawsuit.