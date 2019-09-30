Getty Image

Kanye West Revealed His ‘Jesus Is King’ Cover During A Listening Event In New York

The saga of Kanye West’s oft-delayed ninth album continued this weekend with more missed due datestwo of them, in fact — and trademark Kanye revelations than fans could shake a crucifix at. Despite blowing through both a Friday night release target and another on Sunday, West still had a few surprises up his sleeve during a New York City listening event, including the reveal of the cover of Jesus Is King.

Fans at Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience in New York’s United Palace were treated to Kanye’s IMAX film of the same name debuting on October 25 and got to hear a rough mix of the album. Kanye also projected the album’s cover on a huge screen, which appears to depict a religious scene right out of the Bible in an Expressionist style one user described as “Biblical Art piece meets Microsoft Paint.” Snippets of the listening have also popped up online thanks to some of Kanye’s famous friends, including Consequence, who got a shot of the crowd listening to rumored album closer “Use This Gospel,” which apparently features both the reunited Clipse and Kenny G.

One thing that the listening didn’t include was a solid release date for Jesus Is King, which is rapidly catching up to The Life Of Pablo as one of Kanye’s more frustrating, jumbled rollouts in recent memory.

