Kanye West finally dropped his highly anticipated record Jesus Is King. The rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live the night before the album’s release and explained that two of the songs were still being mixed. Ye announced he was “not going to sleep until this album is out” and the rapper made good on his promise.

The gospel-themed record boasts 11 tracks and features by his Sunday Service choir, Ty Dolla Sign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Clipse, and Kenny G. Before the record’s release, Young Thug had recorded a verse for the record on which he allegedly rapped about the devil. Thugger asked Ye if his verse was still on the record, and it appears as though his feature was removed entirely.

As Kanye had previously stated, the entire album is free of explicit language. His new pastor recently confirmed the rapper doesn’t swear and asked those recording with him to refrain from having premarital sex.

Jesus Is King arrives after a series of delays and listening parties hosted by the rapper. Kim Kardashian West originally stated the album would be released on September 27, but after the day came and went the album was pushed back indefinitely. The next piece of news came out of West’s fan base who had attended a listening party. Severals fans confirmed the rapper had promised the record would arrive in conjunction with his IMAX film on October 25.

Along with the record, Kanye’s IMAX film of the same title premieres October 25. The film reportedly chronicles the creation of his Sunday Service events through a series of visuals. On top of the IMAX film, Kanye will release a Sunday Service album titled Jesus Is Born on Christmas.

Listen to Jesus Is King below.

Jesus Is King is out now via Universal. Get it here.