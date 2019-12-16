Kanye West And Joel Osteen Are Reportedly Planning A National Tour Together

Joel Osteen spoke with a TMZ cameraman last week, and he said that he’d be happy to put on more shows with Kanye West after the rapper joined him in Houston. Osteen said, “I’d love to do more. He wants to do more, so we’ll see. We’re talking about some other events too, so we’ll see what happens. […] We’re thinking about doing Chicago. We’ll see. Some things have to fall together, but it looks like it may.”

It indeed does look like more from Kanye and Osteen is on the way. The two are reportedly planning a Yankee Stadium show for next year, and now TMZ cites sources who say that the pair are trying to organize shows beyond the aforementioned ones.

The Chicago show is reportedly set to go down at Guaranteed Rate Field in September 2020. Kanye and Osteen are also apparently planning shows in Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles, with the LA performance likely taking place at Dodger Stadium. These three shows are reportedly a while away, though, as they would apparently happen in 2021.

Osteen previously shared his thoughts about Kanye, saying, “He’s a smart guy and he’s got a great sense of what people want. He’s fun to be around, and he loves the Lord, loves God, and I love the message that he’s spreading.”