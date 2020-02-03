Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir teamed up with preacher Joel Osteen for a performance a few months ago. Since then, there have been rumors that more collaborations are on the way. Reports of a planned show at Yankee Stadium in 2020 started making the rounds in December, and now they have been confirmed: “An Evening With Joel & Victoria Osteen Featuring Kanye West & The Sunday Service Choir” is officially set to take place at Yankee Stadium on May 2.

Osteen’s Lakewood Church issued a press release making the announcement, which describes the event as “an evening of hope and inspiration expected to draw tens of thousands from across the country for an exciting time of praise and worship where lives are changed and hope is restored.”

Osteen said in the release, “The remarkable music talent and excitement that Kanye and the choir brought to Lakewood was fantastic. To see people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds coming to worship together was truly a night to remember. Victoria and I are so excited to bring this event to the iconic Yankee Stadium. I believe everyone who attends will be truly inspired and filled with an expectation that their best days are yet to come.”

The preacher previously had some laudatory words about Kanye, telling TMZ, “He’s a smart guy and he’s got a great sense of what people want. He’s fun to be around, and he loves the Lord, loves God, and I love the message that he’s spreading.”