It has been an eventful past few weeks in the world of Kanye West, and the story continued last night: Kanye took to Twitter to fire off a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted. In one of them, he claimed that he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kim Kardashian.

In a tweet, Kanye seemed to suggest that something went on between Kardashian and Meek Mill around the time of the Criminal Justice Reform Summit, which took place in November 2018 and at which both Kardashian and Mill spoke. Kanye tweeted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.'” He continued in another tweet, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West reveals that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met Meek Mill to discuss “prison reform” at the Waldorf hotel. pic.twitter.com/J1nh3wUhEL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2020

In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Meek Mill, he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year, says someone killed Michael Jackson, and alleges Drake and Larsa Pippen are involved in some type of nefarious activity. pic.twitter.com/Xp1J9I9LO0 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 22, 2020

In the aforementioned initial tweet, he continued, “I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.” In subsequent tweets, he seemed to imply that Drake and Larsa Pippen are up to no good, as he tweeted both of their names with thinking emojis and added, “Should I name more?”

Meanwhile, amid all this, Kanye is set to release a new album this week.

