Music

Kanye West Explains Why He Has ‘Been Trying To Get Divorced’ From Kim Kardashian In A Deleted Tweet

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

It has been an eventful past few weeks in the world of Kanye West, and the story continued last night: Kanye took to Twitter to fire off a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted. In one of them, he claimed that he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kim Kardashian.

In a tweet, Kanye seemed to suggest that something went on between Kardashian and Meek Mill around the time of the Criminal Justice Reform Summit, which took place in November 2018 and at which both Kardashian and Mill spoke. Kanye tweeted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.'” He continued in another tweet, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

In the aforementioned initial tweet, he continued, “I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.” In subsequent tweets, he seemed to imply that Drake and Larsa Pippen are up to no good, as he tweeted both of their names with thinking emojis and added, “Should I name more?”

Meanwhile, amid all this, Kanye is set to release a new album this week.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
×