Getty Image

At the moment, ASAP Rocky can use all the help he can get, as the rapper remains in prison in Sweden following his arrest for suspected “gross assault.” He has received support from the likes of Tyler The Creator, Travis Scott, and the hundreds of thousands of people who have signed the #JusticeForRocky petition. Now it looks like he might be getting some official support from the White House, thanks to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

TMZ reports that after Kanye became aware of Rocky’s situation, he urged Kardashian to reach out to Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The two have an existing relationship, as Kardashian previously worked with Kushner to try to get pardons for a list of incarcerated rappers last year. Kushner reportedly spoke with Trump about Rocky’s situation, and the president apparently agreed that the rapper is being wronged and said he wants to help. The State Department is now reportedly actively working to get Rocky out of jail, thanks largely in part to Kardashian.

This news comes shortly after the State Department shared a statement about Rocky’s arrest, saying, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”