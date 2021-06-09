Kanye West’s Manager Says His Next Album Is On The Way

Kanye West’s last album, Jesus Is King, came out in 2019. Before it arrived, the rapper said he would no longer make secular music, and the gospel-driven effort went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2021 award show. It’s been nearly two years since its arrival, and his many fans are patiently waiting his next body of work, which Kanye has been teasing, now and again, ever since. Now West’s manager has finally arrived with some good news.

Bu, Kanye's manager, also confirmed a new album called West Day Ever! pic.twitter.com/MTIwW1r7Ca — CULTURE GENIUS 🧠🎧 (@20mintrack) June 8, 2021

Abou “Bu” Thiam, said manager and who is also Akon’s brother, teased Kanye’s next album on Instagram. “WestDayEver. Album OTW.” he wrote under a post of a West’s first official release with Gap, with whom he partnered last summer for an upcoming collection.

It’s unknown if the title of West’s upcoming album is now titled West Day Ever, as the rapper was previously promoting a project under the title of Donda last summer. That effort was set to arrive on July 24, 2020, but the day came and went without any arrival. In March, after ten months of silence, frequent collaborator Cyhi The Prynce revealed that West had gotten back to work on the album around the end of 2020.