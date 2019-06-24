Getty Image

Kanye West has been one of the world’s biggest rappers for a long time now, and during that period, he has proven himself to be influential in a number of ways. He has surely inspired many aspiring rappers to take the leap and get into the game themselves, and now that list has grown in a significant way. West’s daughter North recently proclaimed that she too wants to be a rapper like her father, among other things.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a video of her testing a body makeup product on her grandmother’s arms and hands, and wrote in the caption that she and North made a house call to try it out. During the clip, North can be heard in the background listing her future ambitions, saying off-camera, “[I want to be] a dancer. And I want to be a rapper, and I want to be a singer.”

It might be too early to tell if North has what it takes to make it in hip-hop, but she certainly seems to have her father’s performative genes. She had her first magazine cover earlier this year, she made her own music video for “Old Town Road” (which Lil Nas X loved), and she got on the mic during one of Kanye’s Sunday Service performances.