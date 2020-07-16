Kanye West’s presidential campaign has been a rollercoaster ride so far. The rapper announced his candidacy, it wasn’t well received, polls suggested he didn’t have much of a shot at winning, he didn’t file key paperwork in time, he reportedly ended his campaign, and then it turned out that wasn’t true.

It was reported yesterday that Kanye filed a form declaring that the Kanye 2020 committee serves as the “Principal Campaign Committee” and backs Kanye as their candidate. That was just the first set of documents Kanye needed to file to legitimize his candidacy. TMZ reports, though, that Kanye has filed even more paperwork. The publication notes that Kanye has filed a Statement Of Candidacy, which documents that he has raised or spent more than $5,000 in campaign-related expenses. This gives Kanye official candidacy status under federal campaign law.

Yesterday, Kanye also qualified to appear on the Oklahoma presidential ballot. Yesterday (July 15) was the state’s deadline to appear on the ballot.

Kanye has not offered a public statement about his presidential campaign, or even discussed politics, since sharing a video teaching his followers how to register to vote on July 9. Most recently, he fired off a series of tweets about a chair he likes.

Kanye, along with a host of other celebrities and people with verified accounts, was also recently a victim of Twitter hackers perpetrating a Bitcoin scam.