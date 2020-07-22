Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Suggests He May End His 2020 Presidential Run But Try Again In 2024 Instead

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Kanye West was active on Twitter last night, and the main takeaway from his series of posts was his talk about wanting to get divorced from Kim Kardashian. That wasn’t the only newsworthy tweet Kanye shared last night, though: In one post, he suggested he might not continue his 2020 presidential campaign.

Kanye shared a photo of a handwritten tracklist for his upcoming album and suggested that he might instead run for president in 2024, writing, “#2020VISION of maybe ’24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run or nah???”

@kanyewest/Twitter

Kanye’s campaign certainly hasn’t been a runaway success. After hosting a rally in South Carolina, Kanye did not manage to get on the state’s ballot. A poll also recently suggested that not a lot of voters would check the box next to Kanye’s name come November.

If Kanye decides to end his presidential bid, he will still have plenty to do to keep himself busy in the coming months and years. He recently signed a deal to enter a huge 10-year partnership with Gap, he and Kid Cudi have an animated show on the way, and he’s working on a new album that he says will be out this week

Topics: #Kanye WestTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
×