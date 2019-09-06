Kanye West Reportedly Purchased A Massive $14 Million Private Ranch In Wyoming

Kanye West is apparently looking to get some peace and quiet to finish his upcoming project: The rapper has reportedly purchased a massive ranch and corresponding property in Wyoming’s countryside.

According to a report from TMZ, Kanye dished out a hefty amount for a 9,000-acre property, which was listed for $14 million. However, Kanye reportedly didn’t pay full price for the property, Monster Lake Ranch, and the US government is leasing him half the acreage. The location of the ranch — outside Cody, Wyoming — is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.” Monster Lake Ranch includes eight lodging cabins, a restaurant, two freshwater lakes, an event center, a meeting house, and plenty of trout fishing opportunities. The property is also home to plenty of horse barns, corrals, and accompanying horses.

Kanye was seen last week enjoying the property’s expanse on an ATV.

The rapper reportedly opted to spend time in Wyoming to finish his album. Kanye is putting the finishing touches on his album which Kim Kardashian recently revealed will be released on 9/27 and could be titled Jesus Is King. Pusha T allegedly joined Kanye at his ranch the assist in the process. Pusha also joined the rapper in Wyoming as he finished his last album, Ye.