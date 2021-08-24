Kanye West’s next Donda listening event is scheduled to take place in his hometown, Chicago, this Thursday ahead of the latest release date for the album, Friday, August 27. While West’s associates previously hinted to “expect a more detailed show on a whole other level,” this week, we’ve received more information about just how detailed the show we can expect it to be.

On Monday, photos of the interior of Soldier Field, the venue for the upcoming listening event, popped up on Twitter suggesting that West is building a replica of his childhood home inside the stadium. That house was previously the site of the Donda House foundation set up by Kanye and his early rap partner Rhymefest and the subject of a feud between the former friends when Kanye was unable to pony up the funds to fix up the house or support the foundation’s art programs.

Kanye West is rebuilding his childhood home from Chicago inside Soldier Field for his upcoming DONDA event 🐐 (📷: @WestSubEver) pic.twitter.com/vYDEdk3UMU — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 23, 2021

Now, it looks like he’ll be rebuilding the house after all, albeit in a different location and with a different function in keeping with Kanye’s sense of extravagance. Of course, two listening events have come and gone without a release of the album named after his mom, so if he’s going all-out with this listening, he’s put a lot more pressure on himself to deliver.