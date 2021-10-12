Wyoming has had a major role in Kanye West’s recent history due to the time he’s spent recording his latest projects there. Now, though, it looks like he’s moving on from his first Wyoming property, Monster Lake Ranch: TMZ and People report that West has listed the property for $11 million, which is $3 million less than he paid when he bought it in September 2019.

A realtor.com listing for the property (which went up 21 hours ago as of this post) notes the lot has 3,888 acres of land in Cody, Wyoming. The listing also notes, “The once in a lifetime property contains a BLM lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. The lodge, commercial kitchen, go cart track, and trophy trout fishing bring commercial opportunities. The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment.”

This doesn’t mean West is done with Wyoming, though. Shortly after buying Monster Lake Ranch, in November 2019, he purchased another Wyoming property, Bighorn Mountain Ranch. The 6,713-acre property had a listing price of $14.495 million and is located outside of Greybull, less than 100 miles away from the Cody ranch. At the time, he reportedly also bought a warehouse in Cody.

In 2018, West recorded a handful of projects as part of what became known as the “Wyoming Sessions”: his own Ye, Teyana Taylor‘s KTSE, Pusha T‘s Daytona, Nas’ Nasir, and his and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts. Later, West’s most recent album, Donda, was partially recorded at Bighorn Mountain Ranch.