Nick Cannon teased an interview with Kanye West yesterday, in which he addressed his presidential campaign and some rumors surrounding it. Now, Cannon has shared the first part of the interview, and in the 45-minute clip, he reveals that he spent $50 million putting on Sunday Service performances in 2019.

During the chat, he revealed that the money went toward things like costumes, travel, his operas, and other operating expenses. He said towards the end of the video, “I actually had to design wardrobes all the time. I spent every dime that I had for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service, if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights… there’s 120 people going to Jamaica. […] With the Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it into church. I invested it in saying Jesus’ name on high.”

As previously noted, Kanye said regarding his presidential campaign, “People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots.’” Cannon added, “They’re saying that they’re paying you to do what you’re doing to be a distraction.” Kanye replied, “Bro, can’t nobody pay me! I got more money than Trump!”

Watch the Kanye interview above.