Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir regularly features performances that have either sampled or covered a variety of well-known songs. They’ve done their own versions of SWV’s “Rain” and Jeremih’s “Paradise,” and they’ve sampled Sia’s “Elastic Heart and even Kanye’s own “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1. At this week’s service, they covered Roddy Rich’s “The Box” and “Ballin.”

This week’s service took place in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago, to which he’d recently returned for last week’s NBA’s All-Star weekend. It was the latest stop on what has turned into a kind of tour, with Sunday Service stops wherever he goes, from Miami to Los Angeles to Salt Lake City to Detroit to New York, and to Washington, D.C.

On top of his renditions of the Roddy Ricch tracks, this week’s Sunday Service choir also redid Nas’ “Everything.”

Kanye and his Sunday Service Choir remade Roddy Ricch's The Box and Ballin' into Gospel music🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0FEDYtCKB — V-ROB (@vrob330) February 23, 2020

While Kanye’s Sunday Service group covered Roddy Ricch and Nas, Justin Bieber also made an appearance, treating the crowd to his own personalized version of Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It.” Bieber’s appearance was a long time coming; last summer the fellow pop icon expressed an interest in attending Kanye’s service.

You can watch video from this week’s Sunday Service in the tweets embedded above.