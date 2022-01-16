On Saturday, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated the fourth birthday of their third child, Chicago West. A party was held to commemorate the occasion, but according to West himself, the location of that party was withheld from him. After several failed attempts to get into contact with people in and around his family, West went on Instagram Live to air his grievances. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said. “There’s nothing legal. They’re saying these are the kind of games that are being played. This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest.”

Ye and Chi at her birthday party today (1.15.22) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/frVVbuT6T7 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

Luckily for him, Kanye eventually received the address and was later spotted at the event playing with his daughter and speaking with Kris Jenner. Once he left the party, he returned to Instagram Live with an update, in which he credited Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with helping him get to the event. “Yo, I’m so happy right now,” Kanye said during the livestream. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just got to shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of my family.” He added, “It was Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble], Kylie … Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there.”

During his first appearance on Instagram Live, West explained why he went public with his frustrations. “I’m just putting this online ’cause I need y’all support,” he said. “I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party, right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”