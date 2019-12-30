Kanye West Believes T.I.’s Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity Are ‘God-Approved’

T.I. closed out 2019 with some controversy, when he said that he and his 18-year-old daughter make “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.” These comments drew a ton of reactions, and now Kanye West has offered a response, while celebrating the one-year anniversary of his Sunday Service.

Kanye was at the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles, and he said to his audience, “I ain’t telling nobody what to do. I’m expressing what I’ve been through, ’cause you know people learn to take a soundbite and say, ‘This was not exactly Devil-approved by the internet.’ We could be speaking on something that’s God-approved. […] Y’all know what I’m talking about. They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved.”

Elsewhere during the event, Kanye credited Sunday Service with saving his life, saying, “A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you, Ye, for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

Meanwhile, T.I. recently spoke about a negative experience he had at a Sunday Service in Atlanta, saying how he felt exploited: “I cut my fellowshipping short at Magic City to go and get me 45 minutes of sleep to go and drive by here to be accosted and basically exploited. […] When we sat down there was a whole new agenda… It was like they rung the red bell at the Player’s Club! Are you telling me, I have to give $1,000 for the good Lord almighty to hear my blessings? […] At this point you’re telling these people they will not be blessed unless they give their money to you. And this is the problem I have with black churches.”