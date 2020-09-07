Kanye West has been hosting Sunday Service performances for about a couple years now. While the core aesthetic remains mostly the same — Kanye and his choir in some sort of matching outfit — the rapper has gotten creative with his presentation styles over the years. This past weekend, for example, he hosted a Sunday Service in Atlanta, where he was joined by Joel Osteen. During the service, they took to a pond and created the illusion that they were walking on water, likely by making use of a transparent platform that sits just under the water’s surface and is difficult to see.

Regardless, this feat is visually much like the Jesus Christ miracle from the Bible. Kim Kardashian shared videos and photos from the event, which show Kanye and his choir performing in the middle of the pond.

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

Go to my IG stories to watch all Sunday Service videos from tonight 🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a6eC5uV8gy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

The stunt has been criticized on Twitter since video of it surfaced. Some have accused Kanye of not taking the word of God seriously, while some believe this is an example of Kanye deifying himself.

So Joel Osteen and Kanye West decides they’re gonna walk on water ? Lmao these people don’t take God words seriously and it’s embarrassing 🤮 — 𝔸 ℕ 𝔾 𝕀 𝔼 🌻 (@lliibell1) September 7, 2020

Jesus Walked on water to show the believers that yes the waters is wild but I can walk on the water to calm the sea, Jesus was showing that he’s in control of all the elements of the earth and if Jesus says peace be still it has to happen, Kanye thinks he’s Jesus — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) September 7, 2020

This visual likely cost some money to put together, of which Kanye has spent a lot on Sunday Service: He revealed recently that he put $50 million towards Sunday Service in 2019.

Check out some more reactions below.

Y’all this has me absolutely freaked out…. Kanye and Joel Osteen….. calling people out to walk on water… this is some false prophet type stuff…. Kim k Instagram is filled with this to its freaky https://t.co/05tPOyDB1V — gator-RO 👩🏼‍🚒 (@Gator_RoRo) September 7, 2020

Kanye be mocking Jesus and that don’t sit right with me. You too @JoelOsteen, tuh. Walk on water my ass. — wife (@knjox_) September 7, 2020

I don’t judge anyone’s walk with God but please don’t let Kanye’s walk on water distract you or pull on your heart strings. — ML6 (@middaysml6) September 7, 2020

Ffs, now Kanye is gonna say he can walk on water.. 😧🙄😂 https://t.co/h66GmFbSUv — winniefred omatseye (@winniefredomat1) September 7, 2020

Kanye had ppl appearing to walk on water at Sunday Service…Joel Osteen needs to reel dude in a couple hundred notches instead of cosigning blasphemy — RJ Orlando 👽 (@RJ_Orlando12) September 7, 2020