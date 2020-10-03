Shortly after midnight on Friday, Donald Trump shocked the Twitter world by announcing that he tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement was just the latest event in what had been a tumultuous week for the president. It arrived just days after he participated in the first presidential debate with former vice president Joe Biden. Taking to Twitter to send prayers to the president whom he has a good relationship with, Kanye West wished Trump a “full recovery” in a recent tweet.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” Kanye said to begin his message to Trump. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

The well wishes come after one of is closest associates, Kid Cudi, addressed Kanye’s support of Trump’s political agendas and his distaste with it.

I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye,’ or, ‘Kanye must’ve got to him,’ or some sh*t like that. I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.

You can view Kanye’s tweet above.