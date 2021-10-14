Two years after her last project, Stacked, Kash Doll is back in action with a new video, in which the Detroit rapper calls on Wale and Eric Bellinger to join her for “Single & Happy.” The song was shared at the end of August and in the video, Kash Doll poses as the queen of her palace while a group of men audition one-by-one to be her partner. Wale and Eric Bellinger appear beside her while also sharing their perks of the single life.

The track is Kash Doll’s third single of the year following “Like A Pro” with Juicy J and “Thumbin.” Prior to that, she teamed up with fellow Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley for “Goldilocks” and called on DJ Infamous, Latto, and Benny The Butcher for “Bad Azz.”

As for her collaborators, Wale is a little over a week away from sharing his seventh album, Folarin II, which is led by singles that include “Poke It Out” with J. Cole and “Down South” with Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream. Eric Bellinger shared his latest album New Light last month, which boasted features from Sevyn Streeter, Brandy, The Game, Dom Kennedy, and more.

You can watch the new video for “Single & Happy” above.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.