It’s been nearly two years since Kaytranada released his sophomore album Bubba, which featured Sir, Goildlink, Tinashe, VanJess, Masego, and more, gave the Canadian producer his first Grammy awards for Best Dance Recording, thanks to “10%” with Kali Uchis, and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Just as he did in 2019, Kaytranada is gearing up to end this year on a high note, as he announced a new EP, entitled Intimated, will arrive next week. He also shared the features listeners can expect on it.

The EP only has three songs, one featuring HER, another with Thundercat, and the last one with rapper Mach-Hommy. Kaytranada confirmed that Intimidated will arrive on November 19. The track with HER, titled “Intimidated,” will make for their second collaboration, after they previously joined forces for “Bloody Waters” from HER’s debut album Back Of My Mind. It’s also a song that featured Thundercat, which makes “Be Careful,” from the upcoming EP, his and Kaytranada’s second collaboration. Lastly, “$PayForHaiti” is Kaytranada and Mach-Hommy’s first track together.

As for what’s next, Kaytranada is set to headline Lightning In A Bottle’s 2022 festival. He joins a guest list that includes Glass Animals, Purity Ring, Little Simz, Empress Of, and more for a festival that stretches over five days.