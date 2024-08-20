A sand landscape isn’t the only place to hold an experience forming music festival. For the organizers (Splash House & Goldenvoice) of Desert Air 2024 have a fun California venue in mind for electronic music lovers to call home.

On November 15 and 16, fans from around the world will land on Palm Springs Air Museum tarmac to witness performances by some of the genre’s biggest names, including Grammy Award record setter Kaytranada, Jamie xx, and newly formed power duo Club Heat (which consists of Tove Lo & SG Lewis).

Other notable billed acts include Sammy Virji, Anish Kumar, Slayyyter, Shygirl, Joy Orbison, Avalon Emerson, and Sofia Kourtesis. In addition to the music sets, attendees of Desert Air 2024 can check out other experiences including poolside sets, cultural programming, and water activities.

The pre-sale for Desert Air 2024 is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at 12 noon Pacific. Find more information here. To view the full Desert Air 2024 lineup by day and its official flyer, continue below.