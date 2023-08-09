Tove Lo is gearing up to drop the extended version of her 2022 album, Dirt Femme, later this week. With several new songs, the pop star is also giving fans another preview into it with her latest release, “Elevator Eyes.”

Having already performed it on stage a few times, those who have seen the Swedish musician aren’t strangers to the lyrics — which detail a hookup.

“I’m on vacation / No obligations / But maybe we’ll fall in love / Let the stars be our audience,” she details, as the title focuses on the connection between the two free spirits.

The music video is just as hypnotizing, as Tove watches men working out while wearing various glamorous outfits.

Earlier this year, Tove Lo has also dropped “I Like U” and “Borderline,” which will appear among the added songs to Dirt Femme. There will also be an extended version of “No One Dies From Love” and some other remixes that will close out the longer version of the album, according to Genius.

“A lot of the songs play into my relationship with my femininity, how it’s helped me and hurt me, and how I used to not really feel as proud of my feminine traits as I do now,” Tove previously told NME about the inspiration behind the record.

Listen to “Elevator Eyes” above.

Dirt Femme (Extended Cut) is out 8/11 via Pretty Swede. Find more information here.