Kaytranada And Kali Uchis’ ‘10%’ Video Is A ’70s-Inspired Celebration Of Ball Culture

Kaytranada debuted his highly-anticipated record Bubba in 2019, which saw features from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Mick Jenkins, and Gold Link. But the producer has returned with a visual to accompany the record’s lead single. Kaytranada and Kali Uchis teamed up for a luxurious night in the video for their groovy track “10%.”

Directed by Steven Isaac-Wilson, the visual shows Kaytranada hosting his own version of a ball. The ball is complete with a catwalk showcasing looks, dance moves, and, of course, voguing. ’70s-inspired outfits take over the dance hall, adorned with sequins and eye-catching prints. The visual pays homage to ball culture, an underground movement that became popular in the LGBTQ community which features drag queens, trophies, prizes, and dance moves in a unique expression of sexuality. Kaytranada acts as the ball’s host, while Uchis remains behind-the-scenes, focused on counting her stacks of cash.

Ahead of the video’s release, Kaytranada announced an expansive North American tour. Kicking off in San Francisco, Kaytranada will make numerous stops around the country including dates in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and more, before closing out the run in Minneapolis.

Watch Kaytranada and Uchis’ “10%” video above.

Bubba is out now via RCA. Get it here.