Keyshia Cole may not have thought much of OT Genasis’ tongue-in-cheek remix of her hit song “Love,” but she has plenty of love for fellow Bay Area native Kehlani, linking up with the “Nights Like This” singer on her latest track, “All Me” — which you can check out above. Kehlani teased the song’s release last week, telling fans “there’s a feature. and she’s a queen!!!” and hinting that it was from “the queen of Oakland, heartbreak anthems and vocals straight from the heart.”

well there’s a feature. and she’s a queen!!! u gotta make sure queens are happy with what’s coming out! we getting it perfect for her. then paperwork takes a long time during the holidays. IM NOT PLAYING YALL I PROMISE I WISH IT WAS OUT A MONTH AGO. https://t.co/Z3XTHr0bhw — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 19, 2019

the queen of Oakland, heartbreak anthems and vocals straight from the heart …guess! https://t.co/vKQxKQpe8j — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 19, 2019

Over a throwback, pop-R&B instrumental with plenty of bass, the two Oakland singers praise their respective love interests, with Kehlani proclaiming “I ain’t never stressed with ya… I am at my best with ya” and Keyshia crooning that she’s “been eatin’ right and sleepin’ through the night for the first time in a long time.” The beat, produced by Bay Area rapper P-Lo and his frequent collaborator Reece Beats, calls back to early-2000s, denim skirts-and-airbrushed baby tees pop hits with a sprinkling of hyphy drum patterns for some added edge.

Kehlani has been doing a lot of collaborations this year as she prepares to release her followup to her debut SweetSexySavage. So far, she’s dueted with Chicago rapper/singer Jean Deaux, Atlanta crooner 6lack, EDM hitmaker Zedd, and fellow Bay Area artist Rexx Life Raj. With her contact list growing seemingly by the day, it’s almost a sure bet that she’ll have an expansive and diverse fan base for her next album.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.