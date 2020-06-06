The death nearly two weeks ago of George Floyd has led to largely peaceful protests across at home and abroad, some of which have turned ugly, and some of which have led to looting and destruction. A number of celebrities, including Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce, have used their platform to promote the Black Lives Matter agenda, sharing messages that align with the protestors in various cities. Despite the efforts of celebrities, Fox News took a moment during a recent broadcast to call them out for “getting violent rioters out of jail.”

Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities pic.twitter.com/Xm8ie64rbF — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tried to shame celebrities who’ve donated money to protester charities and fundraisers, posting their names onscreen, among them Steve Carrell, Janelle Monae, Seth Rogan, Colin Kaepernick, Kehlani, and Lil Nas X. Carlson singled one out: “Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and elsewhere. Imagine if he had those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite.”

Lil Nas X and Kehlani responded to Carlson on the social media pages.

this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w — nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020

I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Kehlani posted the video to her Instagram page with a caption that read, “finna sign this n send it to my granny.” Lil Nas X shared the video as well to his Twitter page, saying, “this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up.” Seth Rogen shared his reply on Twitter as well, writing, “I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.”

