Kehlani Has Discovered That Being A Mom Is ‘The Sexiest Thing Ever’

Kehlani has the honor of gracing Playboy‘s second-ever digital cover, which also comes with a Kehlani Q&A. In the feature, she reveals that now that she is a mother, she feels sexier than she ever has.

Kehlani was asked how it feels to be a sex symbol and she responded:

“I hope people know being a mom doesn’t make you less sexy. Being a mom is the sexiest thing ever. I think something happened to me when I became a mom; I just became sexier. I was this quirky little person before — not super in touch with myself, a super tomboy. Then I became a mom, and all of a sudden I got these mom hips. I got this mom sensuality and grown-woman attitude and in-touch-ness with my body that I never had before. You really f*cking get to know your body when you birth. When you get pregnant, you become a f*cking universe and a portal. So I think motherhood has made me this insane sex symbol even to myself.”

She also described the times when she feels like she’s at her sexiest, saying, “I feel the sexiest when I’m really bare — when I’m taking extra time to oil up after my bath and put essential oils into my shea butter. For me, sexy is very internal. It’s in the comfort and the feeling — not when do I look most sexy, but when do I feel scrumptious? When do I feel like, ‘Oh, somebody could just come lick me from my head to my toe right now. That’s how f*cking good I smell and that’s how moisturized I am.’ That’s when I feel sexy.”

Check out the full interview here and check out some photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the feature below.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.