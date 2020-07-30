Kehlani Is Removing Tory Lanez’s Verse From Her Album

Malcolm X once said that the Black woman is the most disrespected and unprotected person in the world, but he failed to mention that when nobody else has their backs, they’ve got each other. While men in hip-hop were making jokes at the expense of Megan Thee Stallion after her recent shooting, hip-hop’s women have closed ranks, ensuring that she knows she’s supported. The latest to show solidarity is Kehlani, who has been in some rough relationship situations herself.

The Bay Area singer announced on Twitter that the highly anticipated deluxe version of her album she recently teased will have a new verse on the song “Can I,” removing Tory Lanez, who is suspected of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet after an argument at a Hollywood party. Kehlani explained that while she can’t update the original version, since “the album came out months ago” and it “doesn’t work like that,” she has removed him from the upcoming video for the song and the deluxe version of the album will have a whole new verse.

full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following,

his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.

💯 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

Megan was also supported by Rihanna and Lizzo, who sent her gifts and messages to wish her a speedy recovery. Tory Lanez is currently under investigation for assault. The video for “Can I” premieres today at 10am PST/ 1pm EST, per Kehlani.

