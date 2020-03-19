Kelis Is Co-Hosting A Weed Cooking Show On Netflix

Cooked With Cannabis, a new cooking competition show co-hosted by Kelis, is coming soon to Netflix. It’ll run for six episodes and feature one of the “highest”-concept food challenges yet. Each episode will challenge three professional chefs with crafting a three-course, cannabis-infused dinner, with guests ranging from El-P to Ricki Lake to Too Short. The prize: $10,000. Kelis issued a statement about the show on her Instagram.

“As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person,” she wrote. “I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together.” Kelis previously explored this idea in 2014 with her album Food, which features songs with titles like “Jerk Ribs,” “Friday Fish Fry,” “Biscuits n’ Gravy,” and “Cobbler.”

The singer also released a cookbook My Life On A Plate in 2015 and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in 2010. Cooked With Cannabis won’t even be her first cooking show; in 2014, the Cooking Channel aired Saucy And Sweet, a show named for Kelis’ love of sauce — which she also shared with her own line of sauces called Feast. If any recording artist is qualified to host a cooking show — especially one about weed — it’s the “Bossy” singer, who also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Neptunes-produced debut Kaleidoscope this year.

Read more about the show’s concept at Food & Wine.