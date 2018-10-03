Getty Image

For the first nine months of 2018, Black Panther galvanized critics and fans in rare fashion. The Marvel flick broke numerous records at the box office, including becoming the highest grossing solo superhero film and the biggest movie from a Black director ever, all while earning nearly universal acclaim for both its breaking of the mold from traditional comic fare and its rare approach to a diverse tale within the medium. Not since Heath Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight had a superhero movie been hyped not just for its populous appeal, but for its legitimate awards possibilities.

And while acting awards are more of a longshot for Black Panther — and potential honorees for Best Picture and Best Director might wind up being just happy to be nominated — there are many Academy Award categories where Black Panther feels like a true contender: Sound, Special Effects, Costumes, Art Direction, and, of course, Best Original Song. The soundtrack for Black Panther took on a life of its own following its February release, bolstered by a couple of songs that helped define the first half of the year for pop music, “All The Stars” and “Pray For Me.”

Both songs featured a couple of ascendent artists, SZA and The Weeknd respectively, and both were tied together by one of, if not the, most important musician in contemporary pop culture, Kendrick Lamar. The songs’ reach could be felt on streaming services and on the radio, on festival stages and on endless TV commercials. The album went to No. 1 just as the film did, and those songs became early contenders for a new kind of award for Lamar: An Academy Award.

Kendrick, of course, has had a turbulent relationship with awards show institutions. Sure, he’s just coming off winning a frickin’ Pulitzer Prize, something that is almost unheard of in the musical community. But he’s also been thwarted numerous times by music’s biggest award, the Grammys. It started back with his breakthrough album, Good Kid M.A.A.D. City, when during the 2014 Grammy ceremony, Lamar saw himself losing out to none other than Macklemore in the categories of Best Rap Album and Best New Artist. Lamar was defeated on all seven awards he was nominated for that year, while the white rapper who was on a momentary commercial high felt the need to apologize to Lamar for beating him at the ceremony. Four years later, the choice seems egregious, but even at the time, many music fans knew that the award show had made a big mistake in failing to recognize a profound artistic achievement in favor of a flavor of the moment.