Kendrick Lamar Is Reportedly A Dad Now

Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée have reportedly welcomed their first child.

According to Us Weekly and reported by Complex, Lamar and his fiancée Whitney Alford are reportedly the parents of a baby girl. The rapper is famously private about his personal life, always open and candid through his music but mostly keeping out of gossip headlines. Us reports that the baby is a girl, but didn’t share much other information.

Lamar and Alford have kept their relationship private, but we do know that the pair have been engaged since 2015. Alford and Lamar are high school sweethearts and have been dating for over a decade, so it sounds like their love is the real deal. Alford is a makeup artist, and as we all know, Lamar is a hip-hop icon.

The name and birth date of the baby are unknown, and knowing Lamar, we probably won’t find those out for a while. (The pair didn’t even announce that Alford was pregnant.) But whether or not he chooses to share the details with all his loyal fans, it’s cool to know that somewhere out there, some lucky kid gets to say Kendrick freaking Lamar is her dad.

Congratulations to the happy family.