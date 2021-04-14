Today is the fourth anniversary of Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fourth album, DAMN. which went on to win big at the 2018 Grammys, taking home five awards including Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. However, the anniversary of DAMN. also means it’s been four years since he dropped a solo album. As his fans continue to wait for his next release, TDE’s in-house engineer, MixedByAli, who has worked on all of Lamar’s albums, spoke a little bit about the rapper’s forthcoming project.

“I would say, every album that he has dropped since Good Kid has come with a different feeling so just look forward to Kendrick obviously expressing himself in the most creative way– the most highest of the creative way,” he said during an interview with Complex. “How he works, I’ve never seen it before. The recording process, the thought process of piecing an album together and sequencing it. Things like that is what keeps guys like me great. Watching his work ethic… You would expect someone like Kendrick to be at home and sitting back– nah, he still comes in on time and is punctual.”

MixedByAli was later asked if Lamar’s album would arrive this year, and he replied, “It might, it might, you never know.”

You can watch his conversation, which includes discussion of his work with SZA and Baby Keem, in the video above.