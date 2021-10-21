Over the past few months, there have been rumors about potential new Kendrick Lamar music coming soon. Now, fans are picking up on yet another clue and getting excited about possible fresh material from the rapper: Lamar stans noticed that the rapper’s profile picture on Spotify just changed for the first time since 2017. Some also noted that tomorrow (October 22) marks the ninth anniversary of Lamar’s 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

Kendrick Lamar's Spotify profile pic changed for the first time since 2017.👀 pic.twitter.com/Id75gq8Mis — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) October 20, 2021

Kendrick has updated is Spotify profile….something is coming guys 😭 — Blackboy Fly (@landersthegoat) October 21, 2021

– Tomorrow marks 9 years since gkmc dropped

– November is already stacked for music so if somebody is gonna drop soon then now might be the time

-he changed his Spotify pfp earlier outta nowhere

– we already know there’s and album otw Kendrick dropping tomorrow? — john (@cxnroy) October 21, 2021

Online updates don’t always mean new material is coming, though. Fans got a taste of that disappointment this summer, when the imagery on Destiny’s Child social media pages was updated and had followers thinking the group was reuniting. However, Matthew Knowles, Beyonce’s father and the group’s manager, insisted the changes were just some routine maintenance done by the group’s record label and that no new music was imminent. So, it’s possible something like this is the case with Lamar, too.

In August, Lamar shared an update about his next album, saying it’s his last with Top Dawg Entertainment and noting, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”