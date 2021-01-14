Last March, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, the former president of Top Dawg Entertainment, announced the formation of their company PgLang with a trailer — a surreal effort that featured Lamar, rapper Baby Keem, singer Jorja Smith, and actor Yara Shahidi. PgLang — which was described as a for-hire multimedia company at the time of its announcement — had yet to put out any content in the ten months since its launch, but that all changed on Wednesday.

On Thursday, PgLang will kick off a new campaign in partnership with Calvin Klein, which they broke with a series of posts previewing eight mini-trailers that would be made available over the next 24 hours. The first, entitled “SeeU,” was shared on the company’s Instagram page and features model Mecca Allah walking up an elegant spiral staircase. When she arrives at the top, she takes out a pair of binoculars to look out on the horizon before turning her attention to the camera.

The remaining seven videos will be shared on Thursday at 9am PST/12pm EST. The announcement comes after someone wearing a PgLang shirt was spotted in the video for The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, featuring Rosalía, although it’s unclear if that was intended as product placement or if that person just happened to be wearing the shirt.