Kendrick Lamar isn’t a musician who spends much time on social media. The Good Kid M.A.A.D. City rapper usually hops on to make announcements or share new releases from fellow TDE acts and other artists. But on Wednesday, Kendrick made a rare appearance on Twitter to show some love to a video Jack Harlow posted of himself rapping as a kid.

Still some of the realest shit I ever wrote pic.twitter.com/678hS3zacH — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 4, 2021

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t liked a single tweet in 2 years and he came back to twitter just to like the video of Jack Harlow rapping as a kid??????? pic.twitter.com/qfiHgjChMP — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) March 4, 2021

A fan of Harlow recently discovered the video of the young Louisville rapper spitting some bars with friends by his side. It may not be the finest display of rap skills but it does show that he’s come a long way. Harlow himself reposted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Still some of the realest sh*t I ever wrote.” It was this tweet that Kendrick Lamar liked — a simple act that the rapper had not done in over two years.

A Twitter user took note of this and tweeted a screenshot of Kendrick’s “likes” section on his Twitter profile. “Kendrick Lamar hasn’t liked a single tweet in 2 years and he came back to twitter just to like the video of Jack Harlow rapping as a kid???????” the person wrote.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.