Kenny Mason Stands Tall In The Spotlight In His Video For ‘4ever’

Kenny Mason is one of today’s most versatile young rappers. The Atlanta native’s ability to shine over traditional hip-hop production, as well as create sounds that lean into the rock genre, make him a standout on today’s scene. He’s seeking a long-lasting legacy as an artist, which is something he discusses on “4ever,” a track from his recently released project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. Now there’s a new video for the song, which finds him standing under a spotlight while passionately sharing his hopes for the future with lines like, “I used to say if I’m the greatest for 10, I’m at peace / I think I want this sh*t forever right now.”

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is an extended edition of Mason’s debut album, Angelic Hoodrat, which he released back in April 2020. Unlike the standard edition, the reissue included a few guest names to stand beside him on the 12-track effort, including Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Mason shared exactly what he hopes his legacy as an artist will be. “I want to connect to as many people as possible with my art and the true intention of my art and make things that last here beyond me,” he said. “When I’m gone, the things that I created are still inspiring people way after. I would like to make some stuff that in 1000 years, kids are still interested in.”

You can watch the “4ever” video above.

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.