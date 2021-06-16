Kenny Mason continues to thrive as a talented genre-bending act, and with festival season around the corner — and with smaller concerts making a return, too — the Atlanta rapper is destined to have a great summer. Before all that, Mason returns with a new video for “Play Ball,” a track housed on his most recent project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. The video finds him accompanied by his friends as they take a leisurely bike ride through a neighborhood. The track’s gritty production serves as a nice juxtaposition with the serene landscape they ride in.

In addition to “Play Ball,” Mason has in recent months also dropped videos for “Pup,” “4ever,” and “Much Money.” All three can also be found on Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut, which he released back in April to commemorate the one-year anniversary on his debut album, Angelic Hoodrat. The new edition came with additional features from Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid.

As for what’s next, Mason is preparing to hit the road for festival season. Mason has locked in sets at this year’s upcoming Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, Music Midtown, Firefly, and HIVE Music festivals.

You can watch the video for “Play Ball” above.

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is out now via RCA. Get it here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.