Keri Hilson Questioned Twitter Banning Trump And Fans Were Appalled

Like many of us, Keri Hilson is suddenly worried about the boundaries and practices of democracy. But, instead of focusing that worry on how a group of violent, armed insurrectionists gleefully sporting white supremacist symbols forced their way into the capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election, she’s instead directed her attention to Twitter’s decision to ban President Trump. The social media platform has been under pressure to halt the president’s of misinformation, and now, incitement of violence and treason, for quite some time now. After the assault on the capitol on Wednesday, they finally did permanently ban him.

“This may be funny, but it’s a little dangerous too,” she wrote over a screenshot of Trump’s deactivated account in a now deleted Instagram story. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…Our freedom of speech being taken from us, slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the “free world” can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read “false information detected” and propoganda [sic]. Deceptive reports. And flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

Well, actually, freedom of speech does not and has never covered speech that leads to the potential death of other human beings. That’s why the infamous example of yelling “fire!” in a movie theater always stands as an example of what is not covered. Additionally, the warnings that Twitter was posting on Trump’s tweets were to help stop the propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies he was telling. Hilson deleted the post, let’s hope she gets some perspective on the whole situation soon. Check out some fan reactions below.

When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j80Bg0x2m2 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) January 10, 2021

Somebody send this clip to Keri Hilson, Kirstie Alley and all the other celebs incorrectly using “freedom of speech” to defend Trump’s tweets. Kamala said this a year ago.#ListenToBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/TTHSBwLYIy — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson shows us everyday we were right to end her career pic.twitter.com/wMA3WnV6D0 — Kali ⁷ 🍍💜 (@KallieM21) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson also thought 5G caused COVID, sooooo no one should be taking her seriously about her thoughts on free speech lol https://t.co/69F8c2BXK4 — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson girl, are you not tired of getting dragged pic.twitter.com/e8RWvYbhyB — IT not the clown (@Joymemo3) January 10, 2021

Does Keri Hilson know whenever the president wants to communicate with the american people he can LITERALLY call a press conference at his house? This is why more people need to read. pic.twitter.com/Z2jMGlU8xn — Father Abraham (@MrMarcus260) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson appears out of no where every few months to say something stupid then disappears back into irrelevancy pic.twitter.com/Pk3Yl7wJKC — cass (@catssidi) January 10, 2021