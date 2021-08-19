It’s been five years since Kevin Abstract dropped a solo album, namely 2016’s Arizona Baby. Following a string of efforts with his Brockhampton collective, it appears that the rapper is preparing another solo project. For now, Abstract has a new song,, “Sierra Nights,” which reunites him with longtime friend and collaborator Ryan Beatty. The track is an ode to the end of summer, and the video follows suit, showing the pair chilling — hanging out at gas stations, in living rooms, and on drives along the Pacific Coast Highway.

“Sierra Nights” is Abstract’s second single of the year following “Slugger,” which he released last month. That track featured contributions from Snot and Slowthai and arrived as a feel-good track, co-produced by Abstract, Al Hug, and Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani. The new single also comes shortly after the rapper said he is releasing his next solo album

at some point this year.

Both of Abstract’s singles come not too long after Brockhampton released Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, an album Abstract said would be the group’s second-to-last project together. “We all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can,” he wrote on Twitter. “Everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. We’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together. This next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

You can watch the video for “Sierra Nights” above.