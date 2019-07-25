It looks like all those singles Kevin Gates snuck out in the middle of the night really were leading up to an album announcement. In a well-played piece of album rollout, Gates finally put in an appearance at an official outlet — Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio show — to debut the second single from his upcoming album, “Facts,” while the music video hit Youtube within moments. The new album is titled I’m Him and it’s slated for release later this year. The first single was, of course, the June release, “Push It.”

In the video for “Facts,” Gates wakes up in a bed of full of snakes before hitting the streets in his convertible to take in a neighborhood get-together and do some jewelry shopping. Along the way, he encounters a floating, distorted car, he works in some sort of clerking position stamping paperwork, and he strolls through a metal detector with all his chains intact. He also incites a catfight between several models over one of his chains, which is kind of a weird flex, but an effective one. The quirky imagery throughout the video lines up with his lyrical boasts as he re-certifies his position as Baton Rogue’s favorite hustler-turned-rap-superstar.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.